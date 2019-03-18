Court orders new trial in Chicago police torture case - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Court orders new trial in Chicago police torture case

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder has been granted a new trial after an appellate court determined Chicago police tortured him into implicating himself in the 1989 slayings of two men.

Fifty-three-year-old James Gibson hopes the charges will be dismissed and he'll be set free after three decades behind bars. His attorney, Joel Brodsky, says that after last week's opinion his immediate plan is to ask that Gibson be released from prison on bond.

Gibson says he was tortured by detectives under the command of Jon Burge, the former Chicago police commander who led the "midnight crew" that have been accused of torturing suspects between 1972 and 1991. Burge died last year. Over the years, the city has paid tens of millions of dollars to Burge victims.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.