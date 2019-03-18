Carbondale road closures continue due to sewer replacement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale road closures continue due to sewer replacement


By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE, Ill. – If you're driving in Carbondale, be alert for road and lane closures.

The city is working to connect sewer services to the new sanitary sewer.

Temporary lane closures will be in place March 18-March 19 along University Avenue (southbound 51) at the intersection of Oak Street. 

Oak Street between University Avenue and Renfro Street is closed. Oak Street is also closed to thru traffic from Renfro Street to Illinois Avenue.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution when traveling through the work zone.
 

