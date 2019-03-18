10-year-old boy killed when van flips into retention pond - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

10-year-old boy killed when van flips into retention pond

HUNTLEY, Ill. (AP) - Authorities say a 10-year-old boy was killed when the vehicle he was riding in ran off a northern Illinois interstate and flipped over into a retention pond.

Illinois State Police said the boy was in a Chrysler van traveling on Interstate 90 in Kane County when the accident happened about 6:47 p.m. Sunday. The boy wasn't identified.

State police say the van became submerged upside down on its roof. They say two witnesses helped a 38-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl out of the van. Police say the boy was unresponsive when he was removed from the van. A doctor on scene administered CPR to the boy, who was pronounced dead about 8:30 p.m. at a hospital. The woman and girl suffered minor injuries.

State police are investigating.

