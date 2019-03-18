Sunshine to start the week, rain midweek

WSIL -- One in three American adults has prediabetes. On Tuesday, March 26, the Diabetes Today Resource Team is holding free screenings for the disease.
WSIL -- Quiet weather dominates through the first two days of the week. Some clouds around Monday morning will exit quickly giving way to a lot of sunshine as a weak system passes to our south. The next chance for rain enters the picture midweek.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckneyville to honor a fallen soldier.
WSIL -- March is Caffeine Awareness Month, so we're offering up three ways to save on coffee.
SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School. Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.
SIKESTON, MO. -- A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire.
MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill.—Hundreds of folks spent their Saturday morning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Murphysboro to kick off the holiday weekend.
GIANT CITY, Ill. -- First responders confirm the girl has been rescued and is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. No word on her injuries.
