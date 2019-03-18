Sunshine to start the week, rain midweek - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunshine to start the week, rain midweek

WSIL -- Quiet weather dominates through the first two days of the week. Some clouds around Monday morning will exit quickly giving way to a lot of sunshine as a weak system passes to our south. 

The next chance for rain enters the picture midweek. A storm system will drop out of the Plains into the Midwest late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. The system does not have a lot of moisture to work with, so rain is expected to be light, and generally focused on Wednesday morning. 

In the wake of the midweek system, the tides turn in our favor with milder weather expected from late week and even into the weekend. Friday looks to be the "Pick of the Week" for those wanting to get outdoors. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on News 3 This Morning. 

