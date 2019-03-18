Diabetes Alert Day set for March 26 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Diabetes Alert Day set for March 26

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- One in three American adults has prediabetes. On Tuesday, March 26, the Diabetes Today Resource Team is holding free screenings for the disease.

Several communities are participating. Details can be found below.

JACKSON COUNTY
Tue, Mar 26, 2019 7:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Location: Warehouse The Ultimate Gym (Inside Garden Grove Event Center) Carbondale

PERRY COUNTY
Tue, Mar 26, 2019 7:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Location: Pinckneyville Community Hospital - Front Lobby

SALINE COUNTY
Tue, Mar 26, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Location: Harrisburg Walmart

UNION COUNTY
Tue, Mar 26, 2019 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. 
Location: Union County Farm Bureau Jonesboro 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Diabetes Alert Day set for March 26

    Diabetes Alert Day set for March 26

    Monday, March 18 2019 8:38 AM EDT2019-03-18 12:38:38 GMT

    WSIL -- One in three American adults has prediabetes. On Tuesday, March 26, the Diabetes Today Resource Team is holding free screenings for the disease.  

    WSIL -- One in three American adults has prediabetes. On Tuesday, March 26, the Diabetes Today Resource Team is holding free screenings for the disease.  

  • Sunshine to start the week, rain midweek

    Sunshine to start the week, rain midweek

    Monday, March 18 2019 8:17 AM EDT2019-03-18 12:17:39 GMT

    WSIL -- Quiet weather dominates through the first two days of the week. Some clouds around Monday morning will exit quickly giving way to a lot of sunshine as a weak system passes to our south.  The next chance for rain enters the picture midweek. 

    WSIL -- Quiet weather dominates through the first two days of the week. Some clouds around Monday morning will exit quickly giving way to a lot of sunshine as a weak system passes to our south.  The next chance for rain enters the picture midweek. 

  • 2,000 flags surround community for fallen soldier

    2,000 flags surround community for fallen soldier

    Monday, March 18 2019 6:55 AM EDT2019-03-18 10:55:34 GMT

    PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckneyville to honor a fallen soldier. 

    PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckneyville to honor a fallen soldier. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.