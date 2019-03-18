Greenbo Lake receives first brown trout stocking

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Another lake in Kentucky has been added to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources' brown trout stocking program.

The agency says the 176-acre Greenbo Lake received its first stocking of brown trout in February. Fish and Wildlife Resources stocked 2,000 brown trout in the lake.

Brown trout were stocked last spring for the first time in Cannon Creek Lake in Bell County and Fagan Branch Lake in Marion County. This month, Cannon Creek Lake will receive 3,000 brown trout and Fagan Branch Lake will receive 1,000 brown trout.

The three lakes will also receive rainbow trout stockings. Cannon Creek Lake will receive 6,000 rainbow trout this year, Greenbo Lake 11,000 and Fagan Branch Lake 1,500.

Assistant Fisheries Director Dave Dreves says the brown trout won't reach harvestable size for several years.

