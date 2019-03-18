Kentucky Ag Department sponsoring contest for FFA members - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky Ag Department sponsoring contest for FFA members

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Agriculture Department is sponsoring a contest for Kentucky FFA members who are involved in producing and selling farm commodities or products.

Participants have to produce and market fruits, vegetables, flowers, eggs, meat, fish, poultry, dairy or value-added products through farmers' markets, roadside markets or on-farm markets.

To participate, a written marketing plan is required, as well as a portfolio with photos of the farm operation, products in the field, promotional materials and market displays.

Regional winners will receive $50 and advance to statewide competition. The overall state winner will receive $300, while the runner-up will receive $100.

Applications are due May 15. More information is available online .

