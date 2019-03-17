Sesser-Valier student elected youth governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sesser-Valier student elected youth governor

Posted: Updated:

SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School. 

Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.  

Thery started campaigning in November. He participated in debates, press conferences and primaries before competing against three Chicago area students. 

Nearly 1,200 student delegates voted for the position. Thery says he appreciates all that his Sesser-Valier classmates did for his campaign. 

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet, because going into this, nobody expected me to come out on top. This goes to show that hard work can get you places," said Thery. 

Thery will get a chance to act as governor for a day and go to Washington D.C. with fellow Youth Governor's from around the country. 

Sesser's Youth Government adviser hopes this will encourage other schools to adopt government programs. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2,000 flags surround community for fallen solider

    2,000 flags surround community for fallen solider

    Sunday, March 17 2019 11:53 PM EDT2019-03-18 03:53:20 GMT

    PINCKEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckeyville to honor a fallen solider.  

    PINCKEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckeyville to honor a fallen solider.  

  • Sesser-Valier student elected youth governor

    Sesser-Valier student elected youth governor

    Sunday, March 17 2019 11:37 PM EDT2019-03-18 03:37:28 GMT

    SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School.  Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.  

    SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School.  Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.  

  • Business owner arrested for arson

    Business owner arrested for arson

    Sunday, March 17 2019 9:32 PM EDT2019-03-18 01:32:04 GMT

    SIKESTON, MO. -- A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire. 

    SIKESTON, MO. -- A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.