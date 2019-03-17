Sesser-Valier student elected youth governor

PINCKEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckeyville to honor a fallen solider.
PINCKEYVILLE, Ill. -- Hundreds of volunteers gathered Sunday in Pinckeyville to honor a fallen solider.
SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School. Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.
SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School. Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.
SIKESTON, MO. -- A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire.
SIKESTON, MO. -- A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire.
MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday.
MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill.—Hundreds of folks spent their Saturday morning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Murphysboro to kick off the holiday weekend.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill.—Hundreds of folks spent their Saturday morning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Murphysboro to kick off the holiday weekend.
GIANT CITY, Ill. -- First responders confirm the girl has been rescued and is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. No word on her injuries.
GIANT CITY, Ill. -- First responders confirm the girl has been rescued and is being airlifted to a nearby hospital. No word on her injuries.
More clouds are expected Sunday, but the sun isn't leaving just yet.
More clouds are expected Sunday, but the sun isn't leaving just yet.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Students will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Students will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR.
This morning's temperatures started in the mid 30's for many.
This morning's temperatures started in the mid 30's for many.