Sesser-Valier student elected youth governor

SESSER, Ill. -- A new governor has been elected in the State of Illinois and he attends Sesser-Valier High School.

Matthew Thery was elected as the state's Youth Governor over the weekend in Springfield, and Sunday evening his community welcomed him home with a parade.

Thery started campaigning in November. He participated in debates, press conferences and primaries before competing against three Chicago area students.

Nearly 1,200 student delegates voted for the position. Thery says he appreciates all that his Sesser-Valier classmates did for his campaign.

"It hasn't quite sunk in yet, because going into this, nobody expected me to come out on top. This goes to show that hard work can get you places," said Thery.

Thery will get a chance to act as governor for a day and go to Washington D.C. with fellow Youth Governor's from around the country.

Sesser's Youth Government adviser hopes this will encourage other schools to adopt government programs.