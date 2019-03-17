Carjacking suspect killed, trooper hurt in Illinois shootout

STAUNTON, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say a trooper is recovering at a hospital after being wounded during a shootout with a carjacking suspect who was fatally shot.

State police say the Glen Carbon Police Department in southern Illinois alerted them about an armed carjacking Saturday afternoon in Glen Carbon in which the suspect fired shots. They say a state trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55 and tried to pull it over.

They say a pursuit ensued and ended near Staunton when the car left the road and became stuck in the median. They say the driver fled on foot and shot at the trooper, who was struck. They say the trooper fired back, fatally wounding the suspect who state police later identified as 53-year-old Billy L. Walker Jr. of Hillsboro, Missouri.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.