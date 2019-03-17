Carjacking suspect killed, trooper hurt in Illinois shootout - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carjacking suspect killed, trooper hurt in Illinois shootout

Posted: Updated:

STAUNTON, Ill. (AP) - Illinois State Police say a trooper is recovering at a hospital after being wounded during a shootout with a carjacking suspect who was fatally shot.

State police say the Glen Carbon Police Department in southern Illinois alerted them about an armed carjacking Saturday afternoon in Glen Carbon in which the suspect fired shots. They say a state trooper spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 55 and tried to pull it over.

They say a pursuit ensued and ended near Staunton when the car left the road and became stuck in the median. They say the driver fled on foot and shot at the trooper, who was struck. They say the trooper fired back, fatally wounding the suspect who state police later identified as 53-year-old Billy L. Walker Jr. of Hillsboro, Missouri.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.