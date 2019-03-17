Business owner arrested for arson

SIKESTON, MO. -- A Sikeston woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly setting her own business on fire.

On Friday afternoon, officers responded to Cravings Bakery for a structure fire. Crews were able to put the fire out with minimal damage, but immediately noticed the cause of the fire was suspicious.

The Fire Marshal was called in and determined it was arson.

Police believe co-owner Monica Mays, 50, set a fire in a back closet and left the business. She was questioned and arrested late Friday and charged Saturday afternoon.

Mays's is charged with first degree arson and has a bond set at $75,000.