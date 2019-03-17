Bodybuilding competition brings out hundreds - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bodybuilding competition brings out hundreds

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday. 

The Physical Culture Association held one of nine qualifying bodybuilding competitions. 

Organizers say a couple hundred people were in attendance.

Local athletes and several out-of-state athletes competed for a chance at the finals this fall.

CEO Ian Harrison wants people to know that bodybuilding is more than just gym workouts.

"Body building is a full time job. The training's done at the gym, but the diet is done at home. So you have to be on a very strict diet, usually five to six meals a day, get a good night's sleep and recover between workouts. It's a very demanding sport," said Harrison. 

The PCA will be back at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in August for another qualifying event. Winners of the Finals in October will be named to Team USA, which competes internationally.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Bodybuilding competition brings out hundreds

    Bodybuilding competition brings out hundreds

    Sunday, March 17 2019 7:17 PM EDT2019-03-17 23:17:50 GMT

    MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday. 

    MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday. 

  • Sunday brings more clouds, but still plenty of sun

    Sunday brings more clouds, but still plenty of sun

    Sunday, March 17 2019 6:33 AM EDT2019-03-17 10:33:23 GMT
    A weak low-pressure system to our north will pass off to the east of us Sunday. The main impact this will have on us is a few clouds near sunrise, and possibly some broken cloud cover at times through the rest of the day. Conditions stay dry, and temperatures make their way back into the low to mid 50's much like Saturday. In a nutshell, Sunday looks a lot like Saturday, just with a few more clouds.  The dry pattern looks to continue for a couple more days. Meteorologist Ja...
    A weak low-pressure system to our north will pass off to the east of us Sunday. The main impact this will have on us is a few clouds near sunrise, and possibly some broken cloud cover at times through the rest of the day. Conditions stay dry, and temperatures make their way back into the low to mid 50's much like Saturday. In a nutshell, Sunday looks a lot like Saturday, just with a few more clouds.  The dry pattern looks to continue for a couple more days. Meteorologist Ja...

  • Murphysboro parade kicks off St. Patrick's Day weekend

    Murphysboro parade kicks off St. Patrick's Day weekend

    Saturday, March 16 2019 11:45 PM EDT2019-03-17 03:45:13 GMT

    MURPHYSBORO, Ill.—Hundreds of folks spent their Saturday morning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Murphysboro to kick off the holiday weekend.

    MURPHYSBORO, Ill.—Hundreds of folks spent their Saturday morning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Murphysboro to kick off the holiday weekend.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.