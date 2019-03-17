Bodybuilding competition brings out hundreds

MARION, Ill. -- A unique sporting event took over the Marion Cultural and Civic Center Saturday.

The Physical Culture Association held one of nine qualifying bodybuilding competitions.

Organizers say a couple hundred people were in attendance.

Local athletes and several out-of-state athletes competed for a chance at the finals this fall.

CEO Ian Harrison wants people to know that bodybuilding is more than just gym workouts.

"Body building is a full time job. The training's done at the gym, but the diet is done at home. So you have to be on a very strict diet, usually five to six meals a day, get a good night's sleep and recover between workouts. It's a very demanding sport," said Harrison.

The PCA will be back at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in August for another qualifying event. Winners of the Finals in October will be named to Team USA, which competes internationally.