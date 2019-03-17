Man fatally stabbed at Kansas City hotel - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man fatally stabbed at Kansas City hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a stabbing death at a hotel.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called to a Days Inn on East Linwood Boulevard around 4 a.m. Sunday. A man in his mid-40s had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Police have not released any information about a suspect. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the stabbing. Yellow crime scene tape blocked off a room on the hotel's second floor.

