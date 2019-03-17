Missouri S&T robots to play role in bridge upgrade effort - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri S&T robots to play role in bridge upgrade effort

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Fixing Missouri's deteriorating bridges is a high priority for Gov. Mike Parson, and the state is getting help from an unexpected source - robots.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the state is working with Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla to use robots to help inspect and repair bridges.

The program will use drones to inspect bridges from the air, and robots that can cling to the sides of bridges and crawl along the surfaces.

Mark Bookout of Missouri S&T says the goal is to make it easier and safer for engineers to get information about the status of bridges.

Parson, a Republican, used his State of the State speech to propose spending $350 million to repair 250 bridges. The Legislature is still considering the program.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.