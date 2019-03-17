Sunday brings more clouds, but still plenty of sun - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Sunday brings more clouds, but still plenty of sun

A weak low-pressure system to our north will pass off to the east of us Sunday. The main impact this will have on us is a few clouds near sunrise, and possibly some broken cloud cover at times through the rest of the day. Conditions stay dry, and temperatures make their way back into the low to mid 50's much like Saturday. In a nutshell, Sunday looks a lot like Saturday, just with a few more clouds. 

The dry pattern looks to continue for a couple more days. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will be back in this evening with another update. j

