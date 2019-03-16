Murphysboro parade kicks off St. Patrick's Day weekend - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Murphysboro parade kicks off St. Patrick's Day weekend

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO, Ill.— Hundreds spent their Saturday morning at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Murphysboro to kick off the holiday weekend.

Festivities began with a 5K, followed by an Irish stew cook-off, beer tasting, a free fair for the kids, music and vendors. Organizers said the weather helped bring out a big crowd. In years past, attendees have braved the snow, rain and even hail.

"Most people just come out to have a good time. Today, well, tomorrow, is a day that everybody is Irish. And today we are celebrating that here in Murphysboro," said Murphysboro Chamber of Commerce President Gene Basden.

The St. Patrick's Day parade has been an annual tradition in Murphysboro for 30 years. The water in the fountain downtown has also been dyed green.

