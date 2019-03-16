Teen trapped in between rocks at Giant City State Park

GIANT CITY, Ill. -- Saturday evening, a rescue operation is underway at Giant City State Park.

A 16-year-old girl from Wisconsin is trapped in between the rocks in an area known as "Fat Mans Squeeze."

The Cobden Fire Department confirms the girl has been trapped for more than five hours. She became trapped around 4 p.m.Saturday.

Rescue teams were using cooking oil to try and help free the girl.

According to the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents page, an Air Evac helicopter was requested.

