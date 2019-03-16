Mostly clear tonight, more clouds Sunday

More clouds are expected Sunday, but the sun isn't leaving just yet. Especially for southern Illinois, clouds will filter in over night. Some clouds will likely hang around for most of the day. I have Sunday pegged as mostly sunny for most of the area in the forecast, however we could see more clouds than sun at times north of Hwy 13, but I don't expect that to be the case most of the day. Overall, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a few more clouds than most saw Saturday. Dry weather is expected to hang around through Tuesday. Temperatures Sunday morning will start out in the low 30s but quickly warm back into the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Check back in at 10pm on WSIL for another look at the week's forecast. I'll also be back in tomorrow morning, with another update.