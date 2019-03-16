Mostly clear tonight, more clouds Sunday

More clouds are expected Sunday, but the sun isn't leaving just yet.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Students will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR.
This morning's temperatures started in the mid 30's for many.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- About a dozen homeowners spent Friday salvaging what they could, after an EF 2 tornado roared through McCracken County Thursday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The director of a food pantry damaged by strong winds Thursday said she plans to reopen next week.
WSIL -- A pair of bills filed in Springfield aim to lower prescription drug costs.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Six families are without a home after a suspicious fire at a Metropolis apartment complex.
WOLF LAKE, Ill. -- The 2.5 mile-long road, also known as LaRue Road and Forest Service Road No. 345, closes to vehicles each spring and fall.
WSIL — The Internal Revenue Service is warning of a new twist on an old phone scam.
MARION, Ill. -- Marion Police need your help identifying a woman caught on camera cashing forged checks.
