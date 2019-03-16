Safe Sitter course offered for teens

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Pinckneyville Community Hospital will offer a Safe Sitter course for young teens on Saturday, April 27.

The course will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with parents invited to attend a graduation ceremony at 3:00 p.m.

The class will be held in the hospital. The cost of $10.00, includes materials and lunch.

"The course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR. Students also receive instruction on how a child's age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run their own babysitting business," said Jennifer Barbour, Pinckneyville Community Hospital Marketing Director.

To register contact Barbour at 618-357-8898.

Organizers ask that anyone interested register no later than noon on April 17.