Safe Sitter course offered for teens

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Pinckneyville Community Hospital will offer a Safe Sitter course for young teens on Saturday, April 27.
The course will be 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with parents invited to attend a graduation ceremony at 3:00 p.m.
The class will be held in the hospital. The cost of $10.00, includes materials and lunch.
"The course provides hands-on practice in lifesaving techniques to young teens who are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting so they are equipped with the skills and confidence to act in an emergency. They learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR. Students also receive instruction on how a child's age affects how to care for them, how to prevent problem behavior, and how to run their own babysitting business," said Jennifer Barbour, Pinckneyville Community Hospital Marketing Director.
To register contact Barbour at 618-357-8898.
Organizers ask that anyone interested register no later than noon on April 17.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Students will learn basic first aid and infant and child choking rescue and CPR.
This morning's temperatures started in the mid 30's for many.
PADUCAH, Ky. -- About a dozen homeowners spent Friday salvaging what they could, after an EF 2 tornado roared through McCracken County Thursday.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The director of a food pantry damaged by strong winds Thursday said she plans to reopen next week.
WSIL -- A pair of bills filed in Springfield aim to lower prescription drug costs.
METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Six families are without a home after a suspicious fire at a Metropolis apartment complex.
WOLF LAKE, Ill. -- The 2.5 mile-long road, also known as LaRue Road and Forest Service Road No. 345, closes to vehicles each spring and fall.
WSIL — The Internal Revenue Service is warning of a new twist on an old phone scam.
MARION, Ill. -- Marion Police need your help identifying a woman caught on camera cashing forged checks.
INA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about an upcoming lane closure on Interstate 57.
