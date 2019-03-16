2 dead in pair of I-70 crashes involving 9 vehicles - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 dead in pair of I-70 crashes involving 9 vehicles

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police say two crashes involving four semitrailers and five passenger vehicles have left at least two people dead and westbound Interstate 70 closed near Terre Haute.

Sgt. Matt Ames tells the Tribune-Star the first crash about 9:40 a.m. Saturday involved seven vehicles and left one person dead and one hospitalized.

Ames says that more than two hours later, a semitrailer driver dropped a sandwich and, while bending to pick it up, didn't see traffic backed up from the first crash and struck the rear of another semitrailer. Ames says that driver died when his fuel lines ruptured, engulfing his cab in flames. A passenger in the other semitrailer was hospitalized with neck and back injuries.

Ames says westbound lanes were likely to stay closed through Saturday afternoon.

