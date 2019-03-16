Missouri begins to plan 2021 bicentennial celebration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri begins to plan 2021 bicentennial celebration

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Nonprofit organizations and state bodies are already planning a celebration of 200 years of Missouri history and culture when the state reaches its bicentennial in 2021.

Michael Sweeney of the State Historical Society of Missouri is leading the planning for the bicentennial. He tells the Columbia Missourian that the celebrations won't just look to the past but will also consider the future and why Missouri is a good place to call home.

Missouri became the 24th state on Aug. 10, 1821.

Residents can get involved by contributing to a quilt, an online encyclopedia, a penny drive and a photograph project.

The preparations are being supervised by the Bicentennial Alliance, which includes the Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, the Missouri Arts Council and the Missouri State Fair.

