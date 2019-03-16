Southern Indiana officer out of hospital after struck by car - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southern Indiana officer out of hospital after struck by car

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana police officer has been released from a hospital after being struck by a car.

Jeffersonville Police Sgt. Isaac Parker says the officer is now recovering at home following the incident about 10:25 p.m. Friday in the Ohio River city.

Parker says the officer was on foot investigating a call when struck. He says the driver stopped after striking the officer.

The News and Tribune reports the name of the officer and information about the injuries have not been released.

