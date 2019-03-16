Edelen debuts TV ad in run for Kentucky governor

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Adam Edelen recalls the pain of seeing his father lose his job as he takes to the airwaves to make the case that he should be Kentucky's next governor.

The 30-second TV ad is scheduled to start airing Sunday.

It offers a quick biographical sketch as the former state auditor reintroduces himself to a broad audience nearly four years after being swept out of office by a Republican surge.

In the ad, Edelen says if you've ever sweated the rent or seen your dad get laid off from a plant, you've got something in common with him.

Edelen's father, Larry, was laid off from a chemical plant in Meade County when Edelen was about 12.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.