University of Arizona launching nursing program in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) - The University of Arizona College of Nursing is spreading its wings to metro Phoenix.

The college has a program on the university's main campus in Tucson but plans next fall to launch a new program in Gilbert in a town-owned building that already houses a private university's satellite campus.

University and Gilbert officials say expected enrollment is 72 students in the first year and 216 by the third year.

Mayor Jenn Daniels said Gilbert is focused on setting the stage for long-term education and business growth.

College of Nursing officials said the Gilbert program's upper-division bachelor of science program will differ from conventional nursing training in that it will promote what they call "a healing-oriented, whole-person approach to health care."

