Rising waters flood homes along rivers in northern Illinois

FREEPORT, Ill. (AP) - Rising waters along the Pecatonica and Rock rivers have flooded some homes in northern Illinois cities like Freeport, Rockford and Machesney Park.

The (Freeport) Journal-Standard reports the American Red Cross opened a shelter Friday night for those displaced by flooding in Rockford. Freeport resident Mary Martin says that within an hour of going to the store she couldn't get back in her driveway. She says "that's how fast the water was coming up" from the Pecatonica River.

The National Weather Service on Saturday said record crests were possible along the rivers. Meteorologists said water levels were forecast to continue to rise over the next several days and remain above flood stage through most of the weekend.

The Mississippi River also saw moderate flooding Saturday at Rock Island south to Gladstone.

