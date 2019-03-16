R. Kelly case poses challenge: Separating artist from anthem - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

R. Kelly case poses challenge: Separating artist from anthem

Posted: Updated:

By JEFF KAROUB
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The dilemma of separating the sides of R. Kelly, who faces 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse, now confronts millions who listen to or perform his music.

It's perhaps most acute when it comes to "I Believe I Can Fly." The Grammy-winning ballad released in 1996 has made its way into movies and been performed in countless reality shows, church services, as well as school concerts and graduation ceremonies. Children are even singing it bilingually.

Motown Records alum Paul Riser Sr. wrote the orchestral parts for Kelly's hit song and directed the backing musicians in Detroit in the mid-1990s. He says he's troubled by the allegations and believes the victims, but the song's inspirational message has a life beyond its creator.

Kelly has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.