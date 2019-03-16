Data: More Illinois high school grads enrolling out of state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Data: More Illinois high school grads enrolling out of state

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - New state data shows Illinois high school graduates have increasingly enrolled in out-of-state colleges and universities in recent years.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Illinois Board of Higher Education figures reveal the exodus continues. More than 48 percent of public high school graduates who enrolled in four-year universities in 2017 decided to attend schools that aren't in Illinois. That figure has climbed from about 46 percent in 2016 and 45 percent in 2015.

The data show two-thirds of Illinois students choosing four-year colleges end up elsewhere in the Midwest. States such as California, Georgia and Mississippi also have gained a foothold in recruiting Illinois students.

The state board's interim director, Nyle Robinson, says the outmigration trend means Illinois is likely losing students to other states for good.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.