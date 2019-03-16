Sunny and calm

This morning's temperatures started in the mid 30's for many. Those temperatures should climb nearly 20 degrees into the low to mid 50's by this afternoon.

We see plenty of sunshine today! The next round of cloud cover won't arrive until late tonight and/or early tomorrow morning. Winds are forecast to remain fairly light all day, and they may even calm over night. Tonight's clouds should be scattered enough to allow for another cool down overnight to put us back into the mid 30's again tomorrow morning. Highs and lows should stay in this range for a few days.

I'll be back this evening with another update!