Roof of Murphysboro Food Pantry damaged by strong winds

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The director of a food pantry damaged by strong winds Thursday said she plans to reopen next week.

Winds tore part of the roof off the Murphysboro Food Pantry.

Executive Director Megan Austin said staff members moved food around in the warehouse to protect it but there wasn't any damage inside.

"The way things look right now, that's the plan is to get everything up and running again," Austin said. "We know people rely on us and we want to be able to provide for those that depend on us."

The shop was closed Friday as a precaution and Austin said she's optimistic about reopening Monday.

She said she's not sure how much repairs will cost.