Suspicious fire destroys Metropolis apartment complex

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Six families are without a home after a suspicious fire at a Metropolis apartment complex.

Metropolis firefighters were first called to the complex on E. 8th Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Crews extinguished a couch fire in what was supposed to be a vacant apartment.

Then, just before 1 a.m. Friday, firefighters were called back to the apartment building. This time, the entire roof was engulfed in flames.

Metropolis, Massac County, Brookport, Joppa, and Paducah fire departments worked together to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported. The building was a total loss.

An arson investigator with the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office has been brought in to assist. The investigation is ongoing.

