Snake Road closed for spring migration

WOLF LAKE, Ill. -- The Shawnee National Forest's "Snake Road" is officially closed for spring migration.

The 2.5 mile-long road, also known as LaRue Road and Forest Service Road No. 345, closes to vehicles each spring and fall.

The closure allows snakes and amphibians to safely migrate across the road between their winter habitat in the limestone bluffs and summer habitat in nearby LaRue Swamp.

The spring closure runs March 15 - May 15. While Snake Road is closed to vehicles, foot traffic is welcome.

For more information about the snake migration, click here.


