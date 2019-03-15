Weak tornado hits Lake County as storms strafe Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The National Weather Service has confirmed the first tornado to strike northwestern Indiana's Lake County since 2015.

The weather service says an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 80-85 mph hit the outskirts of Lowell on Thursday afternoon, traveling about 1½ miles over two minutes with an estimated maximum width of 75 yards. It says damage was limited almost entirely to trees, including a large one that fell on a home.

Storms also packing high winds and hail left thousands of power customers without service Thursday. Most had their power restored by Friday.

The weather service recorded a 60 mph (97 kph) wind gust at Indianapolis International Airport.

It says damage from the storms included the roof ripped off a mobile home in the Indianapolis enclave of Speedway.

