Prosecutor seeks to halt Greene County domestic abuse court

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A prosecutor wants to stop a Missouri judge's domestic abuse court, alleging the judge didn't follow proper procedure to set up the court and then appointed his daughter and friends onto the program's leadership team.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson filed a motion Monday asking the Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District to prohibit Judge Calvin Holden from running his Domestic Abuse Court. The court directs men convicted of domestic assault in a bi-monthly treatment program.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Patterson alleges the court hasn't been established as a "treatment court" under Missouri law. He also accused Holden of nepotism when appointing the court's team. The team's positions are unpaid.

Holden says he doesn't understand why he's facing pushback for trying to solve the county's rampant domestic violence issues.

