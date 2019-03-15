Kentucky lawmakers target solar power, felony expungement - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky lawmakers target solar power, felony expungement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - People who put solar panels on their homes will likely get less credit for the power they generate after Kentucky lawmakers OK'd new rules for the fledgling industry in one of the country's top coal-producing states.

The legislation was one of 119 bills Kentucky lawmakers finished on Thursday, an explosion of activity as the Republican-dominated legislature rushed to meet a deadline to preserve the right to override any potential vetoes from the state's conservative but unpredictable governor. Lawmakers approved bills on Thursday that would let more low-level felons erase their records and increase the use of ignition interlock devices for drunken-driving cases.

Gov. Matt Bevin has 10 days to review the legislation. He can sign them into law, veto them or let them become law without his signature.

