Marion Police investigating stolen, forged checks

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
MARION, Ill. -- Marion Police need your help identifying a woman caught on camera cashing forged checks.

Investigators say the checks were stolen during an early morning vehicle burglary on Feb. 21.

Surveillance video shows a woman cashing the checks at Peoples National Bank. Police say the same woman attempted to cash additional checks at the bank's other locations. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (618) 993-2124.

