Lane closure planned on Interstate 57 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lane closure planned on Interstate 57

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

INA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about an upcoming lane closure on Interstate 57.

The closure will begin Monday on I-57 southbound near milepost 84 in Jefferson County. Crews will be working in the area north of the Ina exit, repairing the structure that carries the interstate over Atchison Creek.

The closure is expected to last through Tuesday, March 19. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.