Lane closure planned on Interstate 57

INA, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers about an upcoming lane closure on Interstate 57.

The closure will begin Monday on I-57 southbound near milepost 84 in Jefferson County. Crews will be working in the area north of the Ina exit, repairing the structure that carries the interstate over Atchison Creek.

The closure is expected to last through Tuesday, March 19. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

