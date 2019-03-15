Missouri revenue director to resign after tax snafu - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri revenue director to resign after tax snafu

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Revenue Department Director Joel Walters is resigning following criticism over his agency's handling of tax changes.

Gov. Mike Parson on Friday announced current department Chief Operating Officer Ken Zellers will take over as acting director when Walters steps down March 22.

Walters' resignation comes after lawmakers repeatedly slammed him for not communicating better about tax changes that will mean some Missourians get smaller refunds or owe more when they file their taxes this year.

Walters did not specify why he's leaving in his resignation letter to Parson.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.