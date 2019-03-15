ACLU seeks to block fetal heartbeat measure in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ACLU seeks to block fetal heartbeat measure in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Abortion-rights defenders have expanded their legal fight against Kentucky to try to block the state's most restrictive abortion measure, which would mostly ban the procedure once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The American Civil Liberties amended a federal lawsuit Friday to take aim at the so-called fetal heartbeat bill. The measure won final passage late Thursday in Kentucky's Republican-dominated legislature and was sent to the state's anti-abortion governor, Republican Matt Bevin.

Bevin's office did not immediately comment on the latest legal action.

ACLU attorneys say the heartbeat bill would prohibit 90 percent of abortions in Kentucky.

A fetal heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.

