Breezy and cooler today

Hang on to your hats folks, the wind isn't gone just yet. They won't be quite as bad as yesterday, but winds are breezy this morning. Most locations have reported sustained winds between 10 to 15 miles per hour. We will feel a decent breeze most of the day today, gusting to near 20 or 30 mph by early afternoon. Winds won't be nearly as strong as yesterday, when winds gusted higher than 50 mph. Today brings blustery and cool weather, temperatures will likely remain in the low 40's through the afternoon, dropping off into the 30's after sunset.

As far as sky conditions, we will keep cloud cover overhead for most of the morning and early afternoon. Those clouds will likely clear from west to east through early afternoon. Most folks should have a decent view of the sunset by that time.

