Bowling for a good cause

Hang on to your hats folks, the wind isn't gone just yet.
CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville High School National Honor Society is reaching out to others in our community.
PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- The infamous giant Santa that stands outside the Perry County Courthouse each Christmas season has a new look.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County business has been destroyed in an overnight fire.
WSIL -- Butterball is recalling 39 tons of ground turkey products.
PADUCAH, Ky. — An EF-2 tornado damaged dozens of businesses and homes throughout western McCracken County Thursday morning.
WSIL -- Massac County High School students are sharing the opportunities that competitive video gaming is bringing to them. It's a part of Southern Illinois University's I.T. Day, where the e-sports team held a presentation.
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. -- An EF-2 tornado ripped through a church in McCracken County, where 40 kids were inside attending preschool.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say approximately five square miles of western McCracken County were affected by Thursday's tornado.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Captain D's will be located at 1040 E. Walnut Street.
