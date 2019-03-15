Bowling for a good cause - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bowling for a good cause

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- The Carterville High School National Honor Society is reaching out to others in our community. On Sunday, March 24 the group is holding a nine-pin no tap fundraiser at SI Bowl.

The event is from 1 until 5 p.m. It's $15 per person. Five bowlers per team and three games will be played. The proceeds from the event go to the charity of the winning team's choice.

You can register in person at SI Bowl or head here.

