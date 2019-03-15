Man pleads guilty to transporting undocumented immigrants - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man pleads guilty to transporting undocumented immigrants

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 35-year-old man from Mexico has admitted driving 10 undocumented adults and three children from Mexico and Central America to various locations in the U.S.

Rene Flores-Calderon pleaded guilty Thursday to eight counts of transporting undocumented immigrants and one count of illegal re-entry.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports police caught Flores-Calderon and his passengers in August on Interstate 44 near St. Louis. The passengers told authorities they had illegally entered the U.S. in various places and were picked up by Flores-Calderon in Arizona.

Prosecutors say Flores-Calderon has been deported at least six times. He will be sentenced May 15.

Two passengers have pleaded guilty to an illegal re-entry and were sentenced to the time they had served behind bars. Six others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.

