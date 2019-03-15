3 men sentenced in torture of Missouri man over drug debt - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 men sentenced in torture of Missouri man over drug debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three men have been sentenced this week for the kidnapping and torture of a man over a drug debt.

The U.S. Attorney reports 54-year-old Randal Holmes was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison without parole. And 43-year-old Michael Borrusch, of Lakewood, Colorado, was sentenced to three years and 10 months without the parole.

Forty-year-old Jeremy Bond, of Independence, was sentenced Wednesday to 2½ years without parole.

Prosecutors say the victim was assaulted with a hammer and tin clippers while the men tried to make him disclose the location of a duffel bag of money intended for drug trafficking between Kansas City and Colorado.

Police rescued the victim at a rural home in Edwards after tracing a call he was forced to make to his father.

Two other men have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

