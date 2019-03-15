Washington University student sues after being kicked out - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Washington University student sues after being kicked out

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Washington University student is suing after he was kicked out of the private St. Louis school over sexual assault allegations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man is identified in court documents only as "John Doe." His Chicago-based attorney John Galt Covert described the allegations against his client as "totally exaggerated." But he says they led to his client being suspended "prior to any hearing or investigation" and ultimately expelled.

A Washington University spokeswoman wouldn't comment on the lawsuit, which was filed last month. But the university said in a statement that it was committed to a process that's "thorough and fair to all parties."

The lawsuit comes as Missouri lawmakers consider legislative changes that would afford those accused of sexual misconduct more privileges in college disciplinary proceedings.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.