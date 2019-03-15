Job Squad: March 15, 2019

WSIL -- Here's a look at who is hiring in our region.

First up is Pinckneyville Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. They have CNA positions for several shifts. Pay is based on experience. You can apply in person at 708 Virginia Ct in Pinckneyville

Alto Vineyards is hiring a Cellar Hand.This person should have some brewing or wine making experience. The position requires some heavy lifting, use of use of machinery and working both indoors and outside year round. Apply in person at the Alto Vineyards Tasting Room in Alto Pass.

The Red Onion in Gallatin County is hiring wait staff. You can drop off your resume at the restaurant Wednesday through Sunday. The Red Onion is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

If you like watching movies, TV shows or playing video games, you can get paid for your opinions. Several websites offer people an opportunity to express themselves and make some cash in the process. The site ScreenRant is one such site. They do like to hire people who have experience writing online. You get paid per post. It may not be full-time but it could be a great way to add some income. Get more details here.