Park offers guided paddling trips on Tygarts Creek

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Carter Caves State Resort Park is hosting guided paddling trips on Tygarts Creek in April and May.

A statement from Kentucky State Parks says participants can use a kayak or a canoe on the 6-mile excursion through one of Kentucky's most beautiful limestone gorges. The trip last about 3½ hours and is being offered on six dates this spring: April 13, 20, 28 and May 1, 4 and 11.

For $40 per person, the park provides canoes or kayaks, paddles, life vests, transportation shuttle and guides.

The statement says registration is required and participants should have some paddling experience. Children must be at least 12 to participate and those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

