Jack's Meat Market & Deli destroyed by fire

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County business has been destroyed in an overnight fire. It happened at Jack's Meat Market & Deli on Walnut Street in Murphysboro.

Mayor Will Stephens posted on Facebook that the call went out around 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 15. At this time there is no word on a cause. The business was recently sold. The new owners have been running the restaurant for about a week.

Several departments responded to the fire. No injuries have been reported.