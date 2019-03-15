Jack's Meat Market & Deli destroyed by fire - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jack's Meat Market & Deli destroyed by fire

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County business has been destroyed in an overnight fire. It happened at Jack's Meat Market & Deli on Walnut Street in Murphysboro.

Mayor Will Stephens posted on Facebook that the call went out around 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 15. At this time there is no word on a cause. The business  was recently sold. The new owners have been running the restaurant for about a week.

Several departments responded to the fire. No injuries have been reported. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.