Pinckneyville art students restore wooden Santa

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. --  The infamous giant Santa that stands outside the Perry County Courthouse each Christmas season has a new look. The Pinckneyville High School Art Club spent hours giving Jolly Old Saint Nick a makeover.

The students worked 90 minutes a night, three nights a week for about a month. Earlier this week, Pinckneyville mayor Robert Spencer presented the club members with a key to the city.

Students cleaned, repainted and put a lacker on the Christmas decoration. The more than 20 foot tall Santa will be back on display before you know it. 

