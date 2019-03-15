EF-2 tornado rips through West Paducah business

PADUCAH, Ky. — An EF-2 tornado damaged dozens of businesses and homes throughout western McCracken County Thursday morning.
WSIL -- Massac County High School students are sharing the opportunities that competitive video gaming is bringing to them. It's a part of Southern Illinois University's I.T. Day, where the e-sports team held a presentation.
WEST PADUCAH, Ky. -- An EF-2 tornado ripped through a church in McCracken County, where 40 kids were inside attending preschool.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say approximately five square miles of western McCracken County were affected by Thursday's tornado.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Captain D's will be located at 1040 E. Walnut Street.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Belleville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after firing his gun into a crowd of people in Carbondale.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County man has been charged in connection with an August 2018 traffic accident that killed a five-year-old boy.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A prohibition on tobacco sales to those under 21 is now under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's consideration.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police are seeing a spike in crashes involving parked squad cars and passing vehicles, despite a law that was enacted nearly 20 years ago to make roads safer for emergency responders.
WSIL -- Thunderstorms pushed through early Thursday morning bringing heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to most of the viewing area.
