40 kids survive tornado inside West Paducah church

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. -- An EF-2 tornado ripped through a church in McCracken County, where 40 kids were inside attending preschool.
MCCRACKEN CO., Ky. -- Kentucky State Police say approximately five square miles of western McCracken County were affected by Thursday's tornado.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Captain D's will be located at 1040 E. Walnut Street.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Belleville man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after firing his gun into a crowd of people in Carbondale.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A Jackson County man has been charged in connection with an August 2018 traffic accident that killed a five-year-old boy.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - A prohibition on tobacco sales to those under 21 is now under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's consideration.
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois State Police are seeing a spike in crashes involving parked squad cars and passing vehicles, despite a law that was enacted nearly 20 years ago to make roads safer for emergency responders.
WSIL -- Thunderstorms pushed through early Thursday morning bringing heavy rain, lightning, and thunder to most of the viewing area.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The Jackson-Williamson Counties Sunset Rotary is gearing up for a big fundraiser.
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill-- Banterra Bank closed its branch on Main Street in West Frankfort this past Friday. But bank officials are hopeful the building will soon open again to serve the community
