Captain D's to open in Carbondale

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A new restaurant is headed to Carbondale. 

Captain D's will be located at 1040 E. Walnut Street where the old DiMaggio's building once stood.  

The city of Carbondale posted a picture to its Facebook page Thursday announcing the addition. 

It's not yet known when the seafood chain will open to customers. 


 

