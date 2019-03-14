Former Jackson County inmate files excessive force lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former Jackson County inmate files excessive force lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former Jackson County jail inmate alleges in a lawsuit that a guard smashed his face into a wall in 2014 after he complained about a strip search.

The Kansas City Star reports that Rasheed Early sued Tuesday in district court, one day before the statute of limitations would have expired. He also alleged he was chocked, punched, thrown to the floor and dragged to an elevator by his hair. He was awaiting trial at the time on armed robbery charges and later was convicted.

Two lawsuits and two criminal cases have been filed in recent years concerning allegations that county corrections officers brutalized prisoners. The allegations occurred prior to August 2015, when county officials announced that the FBI was investigating instances of corrections officers using excessive force on detainees.

